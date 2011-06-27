Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Length198.7 in.
Curb weight3514 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Opal Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Crystal Blue Frost Metallic
  • Electric Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
