Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird SC Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Length198.7 in.
Curb weight3738 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
