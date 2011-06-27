Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Thunderbird
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG182020
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg18/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/396.0 mi.324.0/450.0 mi.324.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG182020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.0 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm140 hp @ 3800 rpm140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Measurements
Length198.7 in.198.7 in.198.7 in.
Curb weight3514 lbs.3514 lbs.3514 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.15.2 cu.ft.15.2 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Opal Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Crystal Blue Frost Metallic
  • Electric Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Red Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Opal Gray Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Metallic
  • Electric Red Metallic
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Opal Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
  • Bright Red
