Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird SC Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.7 in.
Curb weight3550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
