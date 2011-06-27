  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Thunderbird
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202018
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/456.0 mi.323.0/456.0 mi.285.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG202018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm315 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm140 hp @ 3800 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.35.6 ft.35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.59.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.7 in.198.7 in.198.7 in.
Curb weight3550 lbs.3550 lbs.3550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
