Used 1994 Ford Tempo GL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Tempo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2569 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra White
  • Ultra Red
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
