Used 1994 Ford Tempo GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight2511 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Performance Red
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Performance White
