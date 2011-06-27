Used 1994 Ford Tempo Coupe Consumer Reviews

my tempo sucks Pudge , 04/14/2003 0 of 2 people found this review helpful THe first thing ford should have done is put a 4-speed automatic in the car. The car sucks on the highway and it sucks for passing people. Interior is ugly and uncomfortable. extierior is a cheap ripp off of the mustang (front end) Not the best car in my book. Report Abuse

My Tempo is money saver really nice car , 06/17/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Hey, I got 94 Tempo and it's a great car. I dont see why people dont like it. Great on gas. Believe it or not but I get 37 to 42 mpg with my coupe. As long as you treat it nice it will treat you nice!

Avoid Dave , 12/09/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is trouble. I've replaced 4 tie rod ends within a year and a half and three ball joints within the last three months. It had a run-in with a hit-and-run driver and I had to replace the grille and headlight area. This car was designed by a moron: it took an hour to replace the grille (compared with 10 minutes for my 92 Buick Skylark). Inside it's OK. Fuel: I got about 26 mpg when the tires were aligned and the ball joints and tie rods were OK and it wasn't burning through mass air flow sensors. Don't save the money or the gas. Also, the driver's side seatbelt stopped moving on its track and had to be replaced. In short, don't get this car.

Not Bad At All C Mor , 04/04/2007 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my Tempo from my Grandpa for free. It was my Grandma's but she barely drove it. When I got it July of last year, it had 44,500 miles on it and is only at 50,100 miles. The body is almost mint except for the few small dings from the parking lot. It sat on a gravel driveway for almost 7 years, only being driven a couple of times a month. Because of that, it's very rusty under the hood and chassis, but everything works pretty well. It has all of the original parts except the battery, brakes, and tires and everything seems to be holding up fairly well. Not too many complaints here except for the fact it's a Ford and it's old