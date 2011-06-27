Used 1992 Ford Tempo GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Performance Red
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
