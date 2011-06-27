  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Tempo
  4. Used 1992 Ford Tempo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Tempo GLS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Tempo
More about the 1992 Tempo
Overview
See Tempo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight2532 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Performance Red
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Vermillion
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Oxford White
See Tempo Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Tempo GLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles