  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Tempo
  4. Used 1992 Ford Tempo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Tempo GL Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Tempo
Overview
See Tempo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight2532 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Red
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Black
See Tempo Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Tempo GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles