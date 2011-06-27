Used 1992 Ford Tempo Coupe Consumer Reviews
Old beater
I bought my Tempo as a work car from a friend of my dad's. I had planned on getting a new one but the plant a worked at shut down. I didn't change the oil for 1500 miles. The electric door locks don't work but the manuals still do. After realizing I was going to have to keep it I changed the brakes calipers and drums. Charged the air conditioner and flushed the coolant system. Changed the oil and flushed the engine the old fashioned way with kerosene.The front driver's side was then hit at a light and I bought a new single fender and bumper from a junk yard. The fender doesn't match but who cares. The thing wont die! Very well built and dependable car. Great mileage.
RELIABLE
I've had this car for over two years now, and had no major problems with it. It has 98000 miles on it, and has never let me down. Great gas mileage, decent power, excellent AC. It's much better than could be expected for a car 11 years old.
1992 Tempo GL/ 3.0L Vulcan & 5-speed mtx
i bought the car on Craigslist back in November 08, for $210. It has developed a leak in the gas tank [about a gallon a night] depending on how full it is, I have yet to repair it with some cheap quick job like a metal bracket and a load of JB Weld. The closing door electric track seat belts or what ever they're called, both sound like the gears have rounded out, and don't come down and secure you, they just make a loud grinding noise for like 10 seconds after starting the car, the windows are crank/manual & the drivers side window feels like it has cheap plastic gears, and like the seat belt rounded out gears, the paint is faded baby blue, m.a.s is too small
My First Car
I am writing this review because I feel that people put Tempo/Topaz's down too much. A Ford Tempo was my dream car and I finally got it. It is a '92 Tempo GL, with the Vulcan 6, 5 speed, sunroof, spoiler, power mirrors/lumbar, A/C, cupholder, 14" 7 spoke factory rims. I've had no problems with the car since I purchased it in Oct. 2004, when I got my license. I've only had to replace the rear springs, patch 2 holes in the floor, and replace the front tires. This car hasn't left me stranded yet. It is exceptionally good on gas for a V6, and has enough pep to it. I would recommend a Tempo/Topaz for a first car, very cheap for parts and reliable.
