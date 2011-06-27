  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Tempo
  4. Used 1991 Ford Tempo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford Tempo LX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Tempo
Overview
See Tempo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower98 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Black
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
See Tempo Inventory

Related Used 1991 Ford Tempo LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles