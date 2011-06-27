Used 1991 Ford Tempo GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight2529 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Smoke
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Currant Red
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
