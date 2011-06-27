  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Tempo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG192323
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg19/29 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.6/312.4 mi.302.1/461.1 mi.302.1/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG192323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm124 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm124 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4400 rpm98 hp @ 4400 rpm98 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.37.3 ft.37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.48.8 in.48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.51.0 in.51.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.36.0 in.36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.54.0 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.176.7 in.
Curb weight2587 lbs.2587 lbs.2529 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.52.9 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.99.9 in.99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Black
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Race Yellow
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Smoke
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Black
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Black
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Smoke
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
