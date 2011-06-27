  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Tempo Coupe Consumer Reviews

great car

tempo/topaz, 06/04/2003
an awesome car, check them out on tempotopaz.com

Great car for the price

john, 09/24/2005
I've had the car for about 7 months now, and haven't had any problems with it. Everything works great. The motor, transmission, radio, a/c, no electrical problems. It doesn't even burn much oil for such an old car. I go at least 500 miles without having to add a quart. The only problem I have with it is the lack of power. It is the slowest thing I've ever driven. Other than that it's been extremely reliable and smooth.

