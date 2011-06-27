Used 1990 Ford Tempo Coupe Consumer Reviews
Poor me
I just started to drive this car in March. Since then it has left me on the side of the road four times. We just don't know what seems to be the problem. Everything in the car is new so it should not give me any problem but it does. I don't recommend this car to any one, unless you enjoy walking home or taking the bus once in a while. It is alway leaking fluids.
Get something better
It's a throw away car. I got it cheap, had it for a year and a half, and then it fell apart. Only buy it if you can get it real cheap.
130K miles and going strong
One-owner auto with 130,000 miles. Other than the notorious thick-film module problem, it's been a reliable, good running/riding car. Biggest drawback: the 3-speed auto. that either screams or loafs. But it cruises the interstate at 80-85 all day and still gives me 28mpg. A gigantic trunk, great stereo/tape audio for an old beater and they don't paint 'em like that anymore (non- metallic red that still shines up great). There's a lot of these running around Kansas so they must be pretty good overall if they're not abused. I wouldn't take less than $2000 for this 17-year-old bomb, but it ain't for sale!
