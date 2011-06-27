Used 1990 Ford Tempo Coupe Consumer Reviews

Poor me Cary Loren , 05/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just started to drive this car in March. Since then it has left me on the side of the road four times. We just don't know what seems to be the problem. Everything in the car is new so it should not give me any problem but it does. I don't recommend this car to any one, unless you enjoy walking home or taking the bus once in a while. It is alway leaking fluids. Report Abuse

Get something better Now I own a Honda! , 09/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It's a throw away car. I got it cheap, had it for a year and a half, and then it fell apart. Only buy it if you can get it real cheap.