Used 2018 Ford Taurus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Taurus SHO
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,569*
Total Cash Price
$21,408
Taurus Sedan
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,124*
Total Cash Price
$20,585
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,877*
Total Cash Price
$26,143
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,877*
Total Cash Price
$26,143
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,736*
Total Cash Price
$22,644
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,935*
Total Cash Price
$29,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Taurus SHO SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$4,533
|Maintenance
|$753
|$476
|$2,066
|$1,151
|$1,288
|$5,735
|Repairs
|$138
|$332
|$483
|$565
|$658
|$2,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,168
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,359
|Financing
|$1,151
|$926
|$685
|$430
|$155
|$3,347
|Depreciation
|$4,419
|$2,012
|$1,772
|$1,569
|$1,409
|$11,182
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,223
|$6,466
|$7,806
|$6,597
|$6,477
|$37,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$4,359
|Maintenance
|$724
|$458
|$1,987
|$1,107
|$1,238
|$5,514
|Repairs
|$133
|$319
|$464
|$543
|$633
|$2,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,123
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,307
|Financing
|$1,107
|$890
|$659
|$413
|$149
|$3,218
|Depreciation
|$4,249
|$1,935
|$1,704
|$1,509
|$1,355
|$10,752
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,830
|$6,217
|$7,506
|$6,343
|$6,228
|$36,124
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,536
|Maintenance
|$919
|$582
|$2,523
|$1,406
|$1,572
|$7,003
|Repairs
|$169
|$405
|$589
|$690
|$804
|$2,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,426
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,660
|Financing
|$1,406
|$1,130
|$837
|$525
|$189
|$4,087
|Depreciation
|$5,396
|$2,457
|$2,164
|$1,916
|$1,721
|$13,655
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,484
|$7,896
|$9,533
|$8,056
|$7,910
|$45,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Taurus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,536
|Maintenance
|$919
|$582
|$2,523
|$1,406
|$1,572
|$7,003
|Repairs
|$169
|$405
|$589
|$690
|$804
|$2,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,426
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,660
|Financing
|$1,406
|$1,130
|$837
|$525
|$189
|$4,087
|Depreciation
|$5,396
|$2,457
|$2,164
|$1,916
|$1,721
|$13,655
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,484
|$7,896
|$9,533
|$8,056
|$7,910
|$45,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$931
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,795
|Maintenance
|$796
|$504
|$2,186
|$1,218
|$1,362
|$6,065
|Repairs
|$146
|$351
|$510
|$597
|$696
|$2,301
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,235
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,438
|Financing
|$1,218
|$979
|$725
|$454
|$164
|$3,540
|Depreciation
|$4,674
|$2,129
|$1,874
|$1,660
|$1,491
|$11,827
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,813
|$6,839
|$8,257
|$6,977
|$6,851
|$39,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,146
|Maintenance
|$1,021
|$646
|$2,802
|$1,561
|$1,746
|$7,775
|Repairs
|$188
|$450
|$654
|$766
|$893
|$2,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,843
|Financing
|$1,561
|$1,255
|$929
|$582
|$210
|$4,537
|Depreciation
|$5,991
|$2,728
|$2,403
|$2,128
|$1,911
|$15,160
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,860
|$8,766
|$10,583
|$8,944
|$8,781
|$50,935
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Taurus in Virginia is:not available
