Used 2017 Ford Taurus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Taurus Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,012*
Total Cash Price
$22,137
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,868*
Total Cash Price
$17,431
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,012*
Total Cash Price
$22,137
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,255*
Total Cash Price
$19,174
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,223*
Total Cash Price
$18,128
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,754*
Total Cash Price
$24,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Taurus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,333
|Maintenance
|$574
|$2,597
|$1,389
|$1,473
|$1,478
|$7,512
|Repairs
|$366
|$531
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$3,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,212
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,420
|Financing
|$1,190
|$958
|$709
|$445
|$160
|$3,461
|Depreciation
|$4,742
|$2,160
|$1,901
|$1,685
|$1,513
|$12,002
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,011
|$9,313
|$7,775
|$7,574
|$7,339
|$43,012
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$791
|$815
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$4,199
|Maintenance
|$452
|$2,045
|$1,094
|$1,160
|$1,164
|$5,915
|Repairs
|$288
|$418
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$954
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,118
|Financing
|$937
|$754
|$558
|$350
|$126
|$2,725
|Depreciation
|$3,734
|$1,701
|$1,497
|$1,327
|$1,191
|$9,450
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,670
|$7,333
|$6,122
|$5,964
|$5,779
|$33,868
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,333
|Maintenance
|$574
|$2,597
|$1,389
|$1,473
|$1,478
|$7,512
|Repairs
|$366
|$531
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$3,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,212
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,420
|Financing
|$1,190
|$958
|$709
|$445
|$160
|$3,461
|Depreciation
|$4,742
|$2,160
|$1,901
|$1,685
|$1,513
|$12,002
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,011
|$9,313
|$7,775
|$7,574
|$7,339
|$43,012
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$897
|$923
|$950
|$979
|$4,619
|Maintenance
|$497
|$2,250
|$1,203
|$1,276
|$1,280
|$6,507
|Repairs
|$317
|$460
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,230
|Financing
|$1,031
|$829
|$614
|$385
|$139
|$2,998
|Depreciation
|$4,107
|$1,871
|$1,647
|$1,460
|$1,310
|$10,395
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,537
|$8,066
|$6,734
|$6,560
|$6,357
|$37,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$4,367
|Maintenance
|$470
|$2,127
|$1,138
|$1,206
|$1,211
|$6,152
|Repairs
|$300
|$435
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,521
|Taxes & Fees
|$992
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,163
|Financing
|$974
|$784
|$580
|$364
|$131
|$2,834
|Depreciation
|$3,883
|$1,769
|$1,557
|$1,380
|$1,239
|$9,828
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,017
|$7,626
|$6,367
|$6,203
|$6,010
|$35,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Taurus Sedan SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,921
|Maintenance
|$637
|$2,883
|$1,543
|$1,636
|$1,641
|$8,340
|Repairs
|$406
|$589
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,418
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,345
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,576
|Financing
|$1,321
|$1,063
|$787
|$494
|$178
|$3,842
|Depreciation
|$5,265
|$2,398
|$2,111
|$1,871
|$1,679
|$13,325
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,225
|$10,340
|$8,632
|$8,409
|$8,148
|$47,754
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Taurus in Virginia is:not available
