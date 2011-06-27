Used 2016 Ford Taurus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Taurus SHO
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,296*
Total Cash Price
$20,695
Taurus Sedan
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,666*
Total Cash Price
$16,295
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,296*
Total Cash Price
$20,695
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,233*
Total Cash Price
$17,925
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,093*
Total Cash Price
$16,947
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,289*
Total Cash Price
$22,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Taurus SHO SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,333
|Maintenance
|$2,573
|$1,373
|$1,445
|$376
|$3,004
|$8,771
|Repairs
|$522
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,345
|Financing
|$1,113
|$895
|$663
|$414
|$150
|$3,235
|Depreciation
|$5,117
|$2,285
|$2,010
|$1,782
|$1,599
|$12,793
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,388
|$8,225
|$7,981
|$6,645
|$9,058
|$45,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$791
|$815
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$4,199
|Maintenance
|$2,026
|$1,081
|$1,138
|$296
|$2,365
|$6,906
|Repairs
|$411
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$895
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,059
|Financing
|$876
|$705
|$522
|$326
|$118
|$2,547
|Depreciation
|$4,029
|$1,799
|$1,583
|$1,403
|$1,259
|$10,073
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,542
|$6,476
|$6,284
|$5,232
|$7,132
|$35,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,333
|Maintenance
|$2,573
|$1,373
|$1,445
|$376
|$3,004
|$8,771
|Repairs
|$522
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,345
|Financing
|$1,113
|$895
|$663
|$414
|$150
|$3,235
|Depreciation
|$5,117
|$2,285
|$2,010
|$1,782
|$1,599
|$12,793
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,388
|$8,225
|$7,981
|$6,645
|$9,058
|$45,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$897
|$923
|$950
|$979
|$4,619
|Maintenance
|$2,229
|$1,189
|$1,252
|$326
|$2,602
|$7,597
|Repairs
|$452
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$985
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,165
|Financing
|$964
|$776
|$574
|$359
|$130
|$2,802
|Depreciation
|$4,432
|$1,979
|$1,741
|$1,543
|$1,385
|$11,080
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,596
|$7,124
|$6,912
|$5,755
|$7,845
|$39,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Taurus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$4,367
|Maintenance
|$2,107
|$1,124
|$1,184
|$308
|$2,460
|$7,182
|Repairs
|$427
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$931
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,101
|Financing
|$911
|$733
|$543
|$339
|$123
|$2,649
|Depreciation
|$4,190
|$1,871
|$1,646
|$1,459
|$1,309
|$10,476
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,964
|$6,735
|$6,535
|$5,441
|$7,417
|$37,093
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,921
|Maintenance
|$2,857
|$1,524
|$1,605
|$417
|$3,335
|$9,737
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$4,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,262
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,493
|Financing
|$1,235
|$994
|$736
|$460
|$166
|$3,591
|Depreciation
|$5,681
|$2,537
|$2,232
|$1,978
|$1,775
|$14,203
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,864
|$9,131
|$8,860
|$7,377
|$10,056
|$50,289
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Taurus in Virginia is:not available
