Used 2014 Ford Taurus SHO Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Taurus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,980
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Equipment Group 401Ayes
SHO Performance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Multi-Contour Seats w/Active Motionyes
Smoker's Packyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" Machined and Painted Pocket Wheelsyes
20" Machined Finish/Low Gloss Ebony 10 Spoke Wheelyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Front track65.3 in.
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4341 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width76.2 in.
Rear track65.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Dark Side Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black/Mayan Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/45R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
