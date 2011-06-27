Used 2014 Ford Taurus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Taurus SHO
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,818*
Total Cash Price
$15,123
Taurus Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,818*
Total Cash Price
$15,123
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,565*
Total Cash Price
$11,908
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,622*
Total Cash Price
$13,099
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,788*
Total Cash Price
$12,384
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,097*
Total Cash Price
$16,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Taurus SHO SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,288
|$358
|$2,596
|$560
|$2,654
|$7,456
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$847
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,055
|Financing
|$813
|$654
|$485
|$302
|$109
|$2,363
|Depreciation
|$3,752
|$1,689
|$1,487
|$1,317
|$1,182
|$9,427
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,005
|$6,236
|$8,301
|$6,132
|$8,145
|$38,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Taurus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,288
|$358
|$2,596
|$560
|$2,654
|$7,456
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$847
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,055
|Financing
|$813
|$654
|$485
|$302
|$109
|$2,363
|Depreciation
|$3,752
|$1,689
|$1,487
|$1,317
|$1,182
|$9,427
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,005
|$6,236
|$8,301
|$6,132
|$8,145
|$38,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,999
|Maintenance
|$1,014
|$282
|$2,044
|$441
|$2,090
|$5,871
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$667
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$831
|Financing
|$640
|$515
|$382
|$238
|$86
|$1,861
|Depreciation
|$2,954
|$1,330
|$1,171
|$1,037
|$931
|$7,423
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,878
|$4,910
|$6,536
|$4,828
|$6,413
|$30,565
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$854
|$879
|$905
|$933
|$4,399
|Maintenance
|$1,115
|$310
|$2,248
|$485
|$2,299
|$6,458
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$734
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$914
|Financing
|$704
|$567
|$420
|$262
|$95
|$2,047
|Depreciation
|$3,249
|$1,463
|$1,288
|$1,141
|$1,024
|$8,165
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,666
|$5,401
|$7,190
|$5,311
|$7,054
|$33,622
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$1,055
|$293
|$2,126
|$459
|$2,174
|$6,106
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$694
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$864
|Financing
|$666
|$536
|$397
|$248
|$89
|$1,935
|Depreciation
|$3,072
|$1,383
|$1,218
|$1,078
|$968
|$7,720
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,193
|$5,106
|$6,797
|$5,021
|$6,670
|$31,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$5,639
|Maintenance
|$1,430
|$398
|$2,882
|$622
|$2,947
|$8,278
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$940
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,172
|Financing
|$902
|$726
|$539
|$336
|$121
|$2,624
|Depreciation
|$4,165
|$1,875
|$1,651
|$1,462
|$1,313
|$10,466
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,108
|$6,923
|$9,216
|$6,807
|$9,042
|$43,097
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Taurus in Virginia is:not available
