Used 2013 Ford Taurus SEL Features & Specs

2013 Ford Taurus SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/551.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Equipment Group 202Ayes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather Trimyes
Smoker's Packyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Front track65.3 in.
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3969 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width76.2 in.
Rear track65.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Impact Blue
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Dune, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/55R18 99H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
