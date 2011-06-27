  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Taurus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212122
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/513 mi.342/513 mi.342/532 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.19 gal.19 gal.
Combined MPG212122
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6250 rpm263 hp @ 6250 rpm263 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Rapid Spec 200Ayesnono
Rapid Spec 202Ayesnono
Rapid Spec 201Ayesnono
Rapid Spec 303Anoyesno
Rapid Spec 302Anoyesno
Rapid Spec 301Anoyesno
Rapid Spec 300Anoyesno
Rapid Spec 100Anonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
Climate controlyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesno
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyesyesno
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
cargo netnoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
leather and simulated wood steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
1 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
digital keypad power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
remote window operationnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Leather Trimyesnono
Multi-Contour Seats w/Active Motionyesyesno
Smoker's Packyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Organizeryesyesyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlnoyesno
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
premium clothyesnono
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
6 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
premium leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Front track65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
Length202.9 in.202.9 in.202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight4015 lbs.4015 lbs.4015 lbs.
Gross weight5260 lbs.nono
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.122.4 cu.ft.122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.112.9 in.112.9 in.
Width76.2 in.76.2 in.76.2 in.
Rear track65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Suede
  • Cinnamon Metallic Clearcoat
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Cinnamon Metallic Clearcoat
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Suede
  • Cinnamon Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Light Stone, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P235/55R18 99H tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 in. wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
19 in. wheelsnoyesno
chrome-clad wheel coversnoyesno
P255/45R V tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
P235/60R T tiresnonoyes
17 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
