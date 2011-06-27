Used 2012 Ford Taurus Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|18/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|342/513 mi.
|342/513 mi.
|342/532 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|19 gal.
|19 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|Torque
|249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|263 hp @ 6250 rpm
|263 hp @ 6250 rpm
|263 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|39.7 ft.
|39.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|Rapid Spec 200A
|yes
|no
|no
|Rapid Spec 202A
|yes
|no
|no
|Rapid Spec 201A
|yes
|no
|no
|Rapid Spec 303A
|no
|yes
|no
|Rapid Spec 302A
|no
|yes
|no
|Rapid Spec 301A
|no
|yes
|no
|Rapid Spec 300A
|no
|yes
|no
|Rapid Spec 100A
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|no
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|no
|7 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather and chrome trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|no
|yes
|no
|leather and simulated wood steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|no
|remote window operation
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|Leather Trim
|yes
|no
|no
|Multi-Contour Seats w/Active Motion
|yes
|yes
|no
|Smoker's Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Organizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|no
|yes
|no
|Voice-Activated Navigation System
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|premium leather
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|Front track
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|Length
|202.9 in.
|202.9 in.
|202.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4015 lbs.
|4015 lbs.
|4015 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5260 lbs.
|no
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.1 cu.ft.
|20.1 cu.ft.
|20.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|60.7 in.
|60.7 in.
|60.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.4 cu.ft.
|122.4 cu.ft.
|122.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.9 in.
|112.9 in.
|112.9 in.
|Width
|76.2 in.
|76.2 in.
|76.2 in.
|Rear track
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/55R18 99H tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|P255/45R V tires
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P235/60R T tires
|no
|no
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,755
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
