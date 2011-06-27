  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford Taurus SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Taurus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/513 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Rapid Spec 202A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather Trimyes
Multi-Contour Seats w/Active Motionyes
Smoker's Packyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintyes
Measurements
Front track65.3 in.
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4015 lbs.
Gross weight5260 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width76.2 in.
Rear track65.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Bordeaux Reserve Red Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • White Suede
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Light Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/55R18 99H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
