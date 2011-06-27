Used 2011 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2011 Taurus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212120
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/513 mi.342/513 mi.323/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.19 gal.19 gal.
Combined MPG212120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm350 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6250 rpm263 hp @ 6250 rpm365 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
direct injectionnonoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
Rapid Spec 200Ayesnono
Rapid Spec 202A Discountyesnono
Rapid Spec 202Ayesnono
Rapid Spec 201Ayesnono
Rapid Spec 303Anoyesno
Rapid Spec 303A Discountnoyesno
Rapid Spec 302Anoyesno
Rapid Spec 301Anoyesno
Rapid Spec 300Anoyesno
Rapid Spec 401Anonoyes
Rapid Spec 402Anonoyes
Rapid Spec 402A Discountnonoyes
SHO Performance Packagenonoyes
Rapid Spec 400Anonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesyes
USB connectionnoyesyes
7 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
cargo netnoyesyes
rear view cameranoyesyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
electric power steeringnonoyes
leather trim on center consolenonoyes
alloy trim on dashnonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
digital keypad power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
remote window operationnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
Leather Trimyesnono
Multi-Contour Seats w/Active Motionyesyesyes
Smoker's Packyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Organizeryesyesyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlnoyesyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
premium clothyesnono
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
premium leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
leather/sueded microfibernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesyesno
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyesyesyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintyesyesyes
20" Premium Painted Luster Nickel Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
Front track65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
Length202.9 in.202.9 in.202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight4015 lbs.4015 lbs.4368 lbs.
Gross weight5260 lbs.no5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.122.4 cu.ft.122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.112.9 in.112.9 in.
Width76.2 in.76.2 in.76.2 in.
Rear track65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Bordeaux Reserve Red Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • White Suede
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ebony Black
  • Bordeaux Reserve Red Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ebony Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Light Stone, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black/Umber, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P235/55R18 99H tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 in. wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
19 in. wheelsnoyesyes
chrome-clad wheel coversnoyesno
P255/45R V tiresnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$32,155
Starting MSRP
$38,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
