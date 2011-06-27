  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford Taurus SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4501 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6251 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
diversity antennayes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room41.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Length201.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3930 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume129.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcaot Metallic
  • White Sand Clearcoat Metallic Tri-coat
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cinnamon Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R17 95T tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
