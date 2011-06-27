  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 2007 Ford Taurus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Ford Taurus SEL Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Taurus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,210
See Taurus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,210
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,210
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,210
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,210
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,210
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,210
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.0 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.
Curb weight3322 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Clearcoat Metallic
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, cloth
  • Medium/Dark Flint, cloth
  • Medium/Dark Flint, leather
  • Ebony Black, cloth
  • Ebony Black, leather
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,210
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/60R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,210
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Taurus Inventory

Related Used 2007 Ford Taurus SEL Fleet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles