Used 2007 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Taurus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2020
Total Seating65
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/450.0 mi.324.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4900 rpm153 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Front center lap beltyesno
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
trunk lightyesyes
simulated wood trim on shift knobnoyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
external temperature displaynoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyesno
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room54.4 in.54.4 in.
clothyesyes
bucket front seatsnoyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Front track61.6 in.61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.1250 lbs.
Curb weight3322 lbs.3322 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.0 cu.ft.122.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.
Rear track62.1 in.62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Clearcoat Metallic
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, cloth
  • Medium/Dark Flint, cloth
  • Ebony Black, cloth
  • Ebony Black, leather
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, leather
  • Medium/Dark Flint, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
full wheel coversyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
P215/60R T tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,060
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
