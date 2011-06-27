Used 2007 Ford Taurus Features & Specs
|Overview
See Taurus Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|Total Seating
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|324.0/450.0 mi.
|324.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|Torque
|185 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|185 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|153 hp @ 4900 rpm
|153 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|39.7 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|no
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|Front track
|61.6 in.
|61.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|17.0 cu.ft.
|17.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|197.6 in.
|197.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1250 lbs.
|1250 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3322 lbs.
|3322 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.0 cu.ft.
|17.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.0 cu.ft.
|122.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.5 in.
|108.5 in.
|Width
|73.0 in.
|73.0 in.
|Rear track
|62.1 in.
|62.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|P215/60R T tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,060
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2007 Ford Taurus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020