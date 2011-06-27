  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Taurus SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$23,545
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,545
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,545
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,545
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4900 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,545
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,545
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,545
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,545
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,545
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,545
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,545
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,545
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.3 cu.ft.
Length197.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.
Curb weight3497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.8 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume143 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,545
Exterior Colors
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Pebble
  • Medium/Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,545
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P215/60R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,545
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,545
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
