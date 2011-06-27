  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Taurus SES Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,500
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,500
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,500
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Front head room40 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1750 lbs.
Curb weight3313 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
