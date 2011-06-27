  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Taurus SE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower157 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight3355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume121.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
