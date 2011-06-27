  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 2000 Ford Taurus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Ford Taurus SE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Taurus
More about the 2000 Taurus
Overview
See Taurus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight3532 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.8 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
See Taurus Inventory

Related Used 2000 Ford Taurus SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles