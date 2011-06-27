  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/416.0 mi.272.0/416.0 mi.272.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5750 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.39.8 ft.39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Measurements
Length197.6 in.197.6 in.197.6 in.
Curb weight3328 lbs.3368 lbs.3368 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
