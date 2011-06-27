Used 2000 Ford Taurus Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|17/26 mpg
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|272.0/416.0 mi.
|272.0/416.0 mi.
|272.0/416.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|200 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5750 rpm
|155 hp @ 5000 rpm
|155 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|39.8 ft.
|39.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|197.6 in.
|197.6 in.
|197.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3328 lbs.
|3368 lbs.
|3368 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.0 cu.ft.
|17.0 cu.ft.
|17.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Wheel base
|108.5 in.
|108.5 in.
|108.5 in.
|Width
|73.0 in.
|73.0 in.
|73.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
