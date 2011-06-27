  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/384.0 mi.256.0/384.0 mi.272.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG191920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5250 rpm145 hp @ 5250 rpm145 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.38.9 in.36.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.2 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.5 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Measurements
Length197.5 in.199.6 in.197.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.no1250 lbs.
Curb weight3353 lbs.3480 lbs.3329 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.38.4 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.57.6 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno81 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
