  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1998 Ford Taurus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Taurus
Overview
See Taurus Inventory
See Taurus Inventory
See Taurus Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202019
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/416.0 mi.272.0/416.0 mi.256.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG202019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5250 rpm145 hp @ 5250 rpm145 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.36.2 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Measurements
Length197.5 in.197.5 in.199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.1250 lbs.no
Curb weight3353 lbs.3329 lbs.3480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.38.4 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.57.6 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono81 cu.ft.
See Taurus InventorySee Taurus InventorySee Taurus Inventory

Related Used 1998 Ford Taurus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles