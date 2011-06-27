  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Taurus GL Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.
Curb weight3480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Performance White Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Green Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Desert Violet
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Satin Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Vermillion
  • Thistle
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Boysenberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Amber Pearl
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Gold Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Black
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Royal Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
