Used 1996 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

Fo SHO G, Labriola , 11/10/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I know all Fords are not created equally but my SHO had 7500 miles on it when I bought it from the dealer and it currently has 74,000 on it. My only real problem was the cam shaft but nothing else other than normal maintenance. It is one of the best all round cars I've ever owned. Excellent comfort, outstanding performance, superb handling (NO oversteer!) and all the creature comfort features you could ask for. No tranny problems for me.

96 SHO SHO , 06/27/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I just LOVE this car! It is fun to drive and is a big transition from the standard 4 cylinder sedan. It also handles the road very well.

Taurus SHO Geoffrey Allen , 02/19/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a great car if you're looking for more bang for your buck. The 240 horsepower engine really gets you where you're going.

High-Maintenance Baby wylieSteve , 04/16/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I really like the comfort, room, ride and performance of this car. It has enough room to easily seat 5, has good acceleration, handling, braking and top speed. Camshaft problem was a $700 pain to get welded, and the car is on the third transmission.