Used 1996 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

4.3
8 reviews
Fo SHO

G, Labriola, 11/10/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I know all Fords are not created equally but my SHO had 7500 miles on it when I bought it from the dealer and it currently has 74,000 on it. My only real problem was the cam shaft but nothing else other than normal maintenance. It is one of the best all round cars I've ever owned. Excellent comfort, outstanding performance, superb handling (NO oversteer!) and all the creature comfort features you could ask for. No tranny problems for me.

96 SHO

SHO, 06/27/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I just LOVE this car! It is fun to drive and is a big transition from the standard 4 cylinder sedan. It also handles the road very well.

Taurus SHO

Geoffrey Allen, 02/19/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a great car if you're looking for more bang for your buck. The 240 horsepower engine really gets you where you're going.

High-Maintenance Baby

wylieSteve, 04/16/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I really like the comfort, room, ride and performance of this car. It has enough room to easily seat 5, has good acceleration, handling, braking and top speed. Camshaft problem was a $700 pain to get welded, and the car is on the third transmission.

POS Car.....I got a pos car!

JCU, 10/18/2003
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This vehicle was purchased with 22K miles on the ticker. It wasn't long before I knew the relability of Ford products are poor. To make a long story short, in 78K miles of driving, it needed a new tranny ($2500) and a replacement engine ($3500). By the way, the engine failed due to a known design flaw on the camshaft sprocket which Ford wouldn't admit to. Now at 125K miles, only 50K since the last tranny, it needs replacing yet again. This car was never beat on or abused. It is a Taurus for gods sake. This car has never treated me good and quite honestly, I will never purchase another Ford product.

