Used 1996 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG212118
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.240.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG212118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm200 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.4 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5250 rpm200 hp @ 5750 rpm240 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.42.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Measurements
Length197.5 in.197.5 in.197.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.1750 lbs.no
Curb weight3326 lbs.3326 lbs.3326 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rose Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rose Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rose Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
