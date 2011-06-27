  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Taurus LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Teal Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
