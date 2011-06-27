  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Taurus GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3118 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Performance White
  • Oxford White
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
