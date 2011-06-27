  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1995 Ford Taurus
  5. Used 1995 Ford Taurus SHO
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Taurus
5(53%)4(40%)3(7%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale
List Price Estimate
$757 - $1,851
Used Taurus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Yamaha SHO's review

Jason, 11/18/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The SHO comes with a love/hate relationship. My '95 SHO has been a great car until my stupidity spun a rod bearing. The car is capable of beating supercars with a few modifications. The car takes very well to boost. On a stock motor with a Vortech T-trim supercharger, I produced 460hp. This car is not a great car for someone who does not have the knowledge, willingness to learn nor money to maintain it. Many of these cars have been beaten and show problems because of it (as with the case of my '92 SHO). On the flip- side, it has honed my skills quite well. This is definitely an enthusiasts car. Somehow I got hooked many years ago and I still have my SHO's, but have a Civic now too.

Report Abuse

What an amazing car.

ryan21288, 07/26/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my third SHO so I guess you could say im partial to them. My first was a 93 5spd, then i got a 93 Auto, and now i have a 95 Auto with 165k. The SHO is my car to take out on nice summer days. The yamaha motor is amazing and was well ahead of its time. I love the sound it makes too. Mine is fully loaded with Leather, JBL sound, moonroof, key less entry with keypad, etc. I haven't had any major problems with any of my SHO's although i have had to do the normal repairs. What really surprises me is the handling. Once you drive the car it doesn't feel so big. Its very nimble for its size.

Report Abuse

The truth

RoadSHO, 04/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Considering purchase price, cost to operate, insurance, reliability, style and performance, it's the greatest car I've ever owned.

Report Abuse

For Sho

Cotlpython, 07/21/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The SHO model Taurus is supreme. I get over 30 MPG of gas. Yet the Yamaha 3.0 motor gives alot of power, 220 HP to be exact! I've owned 2 of these model cars, and both have ran great for me. I would suggest this car to anyone looking for a sedan, or a sports car for that matter.

Report Abuse

SHO ME

JimJRJ, 09/10/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Just bought my '95 SHO and I love it so far. Leather, JBL audio, cassette/CD, moonroof, auto temp., wonderful car. People are so surprised when they think you have just a regular ole Taurus and you blow them off the line. This is my first American car, always had Nissans and my last car was a '98 Maxima SE and this SHO is quicker. Not as fast as the newer Maximas though, since they have 155HP. I plan on pumping up the horses though.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale

Related Used 1995 Ford Taurus SHO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles