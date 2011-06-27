  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.38.6 ft.38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.nono
Length193.1 in.192.0 in.192.0 in.
Curb weight3285 lbs.3118 lbs.3118 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.71.2 in.71.2 in.
Colors
