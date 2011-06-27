  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Taurus LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity83 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.
Curb weight3272 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.0 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Ultra White
  • Black
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Performance White
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
