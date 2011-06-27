  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1994 Ford Taurus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Taurus LX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Taurus
Overview
See Taurus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3104 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Ultra White
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Vermillion
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
See Taurus Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Taurus LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles