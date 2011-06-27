  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1994 Ford Taurus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Taurus GL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Taurus
Overview
See Taurus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity83 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.
Curb weight3272 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.0 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Performance Red
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
See Taurus Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Taurus GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles