  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1994 Ford Taurus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Taurus GL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Taurus
Overview
See Taurus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3104 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Oxford White
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Performance Red
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra White
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
See Taurus Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Taurus GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles