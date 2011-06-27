  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Taurus SHO Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.4/441.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3104 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
