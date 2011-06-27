Used 1994 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG211921
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg16/24 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.294.4/441.6 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.18.4 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG211921
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm200 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm220 hp @ 6200 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.192.0 in.192.0 in.
Curb weight3104 lbs.3104 lbs.3104 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width70.7 in.70.7 in.70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
Research Similar Vehicles