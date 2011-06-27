Used 1993 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

16 years and counting fasteddie , 05/06/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this wagon new, have used primarily for hauling kids back & forth to college, vacations, and moving furniture & appliances. Gets great fuel mileage, to 30 mpg on highway, is really roomy, has been very reliable, altho when we purchased it we got the extended 60k mile warranty and were glad we did (fuel pump, radiator, power steering). We will keep it till it falls apart, as this size of wagon no longer domestically produced. Very good in snow, mountains. We also own a '93 sedan we bought in '97, can't complain about that one either. Report Abuse

The Good and the Ugly Worst Ford ever made , 08/27/2015 LX 4dr Wagon 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The 93 Taurus was a great car if you got the right one.. The right one was the cheap one, the GL without the 3.8ltr V6, if you got a cheap-o one with the 3.0 and the bench seats these cars were fantastic. I however didn't. I ended up getting a LX wagon, with the 3.8 and all the bells and whistles.. This was a mistake. The transmission was horrible, it would blow through torque converters at least one every 3 months, the electronics were GM 80's quality, where you would only have the AC in the rain, and the window switches would only work if you got them wet first. The Electric seats jammed and would not go forward unless you did the dog but drag on the seat to pull them forward. The stock radio was terrible, even by 1993 standards, the car had another feature that would auto lock the doors, even if you were in park, so if you got out of the car after starting it to warm it up, and closed the door, you had to break into your own car to get back into it. The engine had good torque, and the seats were comfortable, but the quality of the car.. the build quality was something that even Hyundai with an excel surpassed.. I eventually gave up after about 25-30 torque converters and months of loaner cars, and bought a 1999 corolla, which lasted close to 400K miles without a single issue.. The resale of a 1993 taurus in 1999 with 67K miles on it was 3500.00 Worst car ever! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Been very good to me TaurusMan , 10/14/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I owned this wagon for 6 yrs and towed with it and took it on many trips. Besides regular maintenance the car performed admirably. I'm very impressed. When I sold it it had over 158K mi on it and still running strong with all systems working well. It's good in the snow too. I recommend the car for anyone looking for a fun to drive reliable car. Report Abuse

Sometimes Not So Good RIP , 05/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I owned my Taurus wagon for almost 3 years having bought it used. The wipers were bad from the beginning, the alternator was a nightmare. It required frequent repair. I had always heard you either get a good one or not, I believe I was the not. However I loved being able to pile 8 kids in one car. I bought the car with 77K sold it with 105K. Report Abuse